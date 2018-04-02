Parents concerned that woman threatening Godley Station School released on bond

Phillip Burke is now charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. It's added to two felony weapons charges the 20-year-old already had.More >>
Phillip Burke is now charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. It's added to two felony weapons charges the 20-year-old already had.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Three women, including two female Savannah State University police officers, accuse university police Chief James Barnwell of sexual misconduct.More >>
Three women, including two female Savannah State University police officers, accuse university police Chief James Barnwell of sexual misconduct.More >>
Despite the arrest, parents are still very nervous about the whole ordeal. There was an increased police presence around the school this morning. Board of Education police were at the school this afternoon.More >>
Despite the arrest, parents are still very nervous about the whole ordeal. There was an increased police presence around the school this morning. Board of Education police were at the school this afternoon.More >>
UPDATE: John Richard was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.More >>
UPDATE: John Richard was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.More >>