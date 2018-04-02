Chatham Co. sues opioid manufacturers, distributors

Despite the arrest, parents are still very nervous about the whole ordeal. There was an increased police presence around the school this morning. Board of Education police were at the school this afternoon.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
UPDATE: John Richard was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.More >>
Chatham County is currently in the discovery period as it works to try and be reimbursed for the money spent dealing with the opioid crisis. Last month, the county filed a suit against several drug companies and manufacturers. The county claims they've spent millions of dollars cleaning up the mess left by opioid makers and sellers.More >>
Chatham's emergency medical technicians are now arriving to the scene in brand new ambulances. "People can be rest assured that we are doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible," Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said. Chief Kearns says his unit already has six brand new ambulances and six more are set to be delivered within the coming days.More >>
