Additional charge for man involved in Savannah State shooting

A man arrested after a fatal February shooting at Savannah State University is charged with an additional felony.

Phillip Burke is now charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. It's added to two felony weapons charges the 20-year-old already had in connection with the shooting death of Kaleel Clarke. Clarke was killed at University Commons, an on-campus housing complex, on Feb. 24, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.