Locals seek political action after Chatham County destroys Osprey nest

The fight continues after the home of a federally protected bird was destroyed. A contractor through Chatham County removed an Osprey nest containing three eggs from a light pole near the Islands Expressway Flyover on Highway 80 headed to Tybee Island.More >>
The fight continues after the home of a federally protected bird was destroyed. A contractor through Chatham County removed an Osprey nest containing three eggs from a light pole near the Islands Expressway Flyover on Highway 80 headed to Tybee Island.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
Three women, including two female Savannah State University police officers, accuse university police Chief James Barnwell of sexual misconduct.More >>
Three women, including two female Savannah State University police officers, accuse university police Chief James Barnwell of sexual misconduct.More >>
Phillip Burke is now charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. It's added to two felony weapons charges the 20-year-old already had.More >>
Phillip Burke is now charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. It's added to two felony weapons charges the 20-year-old already had.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>