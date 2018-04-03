Georgia gas prices highest since Hurricane Harvey in October

ATLANTA (AP) - AAA says Georgia gas prices rose an average of 8 cents per gallon over the past week and are now at their highest since Hurricane Harvey impacted the Gulf Coast and forced price increases in October.

WXIA-TV reports March gas prices were the highest over the past four years at $2.45, up roughly 27 cents from a year ago. Sunday's statewide average of $2.58 is the highest since October. AAA reported Monday that the national average was $2.65.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says prices rose because of strong demand, tightening supplies and record-high gas exports. He says prices seemed to stall over the weekend but there is still potential for higher ones this spring.

Georgia's most expensive averages could be found in the Hinesville and Brunswick areas at $2.63. The cheapest were in Dade, Catoosa and Walker counties at $2.48.

