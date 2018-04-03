Forecasters say strong storms possible in Deep South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The National Weather Service says much of the Deep South is at risk for strong storms on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center says northwestern Mississippi is part of an area that faces an enhanced risk of severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. The threat of storms extends as far north as central Ohio.

Other parts of Mississippi plus Alabama, Louisiana and parts of Georgia face a reduced threat that will continue through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Forecasters say gusty winds are likely, followed by falling temperatures as a cold front crosses the region. The weather service says the possibility of severe weather moves to southeastern Georgia and the Atlantic seaboard on Wednesday.

