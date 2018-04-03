DETAILS: Savannah fire fee discount application process

In less than two weeks, people can start applying for a discount on the new fire fee in the city of Savannah.

Savannah city council set the fire fee at $256 for a single-family home, and that's before any discounts are applied. If you want to apply for the discount, you can do so April 15th through June 1st.

For someone living in your typical home, having things like smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors could lead to a five-percent discount to each item.

The city website reads, “The fire fee charge will be billed annually on the customer's city ad valorem property tax bill, beginning in September 2018. If you do not currently receive a property tax bill from the city, you will receive a fire services bill beginning in September 2018.”

The city of Savannah wants to hear from public if they have any questions about this fire fee. Just call 912-525-2810 for more information.

