Islands raise total amount needed for feasibility study

A move to incorporate the Islands as a city of its own is gaining momentum. On Tuesday, March, 13, a meeting to discuss moving forward with a feasibility study will be held on Wilmington Island.

The islands are one step closer to becoming their very own city.

This includes Whitemarsh, Wilmington, Talahi, and Oatland islands.

Community leaders needed to raise $30,000 by April 1 for a feasibility study, and they accomplished that goal.

The pros community leaders are looking at when it comes to incorporating is improved and increased public safety, better city services and control of building and zoning issues, just to name a few. With that, being a city requires services like police and fire that they can contract out.

The Islands Community Association says it will now take approximately six to eight months to complete the study. The goal is to have the study completed by October 2018.

There will be a public meeting Tuesday, April 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews School to talk more about improving services on the islands.

