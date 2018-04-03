Scene of suspicious package investigation near downtown bus stat - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Scene of suspicious package investigation near downtown bus station now clear

SAVANNAH, GA

Savannah Fire investigated a suspicious package on Tuesday morning in downtown Savannah near the bus station on Oglethorpe Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive. 

Officials closed the streets near the scene, but everything has since been re-opened.

