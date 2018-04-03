Statesboro police officer to be laid to rest

An off-duty Statesboro police officer killed Sunday will be laid to rest in Florida later this week.

Officer Ian Huggins was found shot to death seconds before his wife shot herself Sunday morning.

Support continues to pour in to Statesboro Police after officers find one of their own murdered by his wife in their home. Flags outside City Hall flew at half-staff as city council began its meeting with prayer for Huggins' children and other family members. Investigators believe his wife Rebecca shot him then turned the gun on herself once police arrived to their apartment. Mayor Jonathan McCollar said the crime leaves everyone who knew him hurting. m

"The city of Statesboro's heart is broken. The city is somber because we lost a great officer, a great friend, and a great community member," Mayor McCollar said.

The community has responded. An online fundraiser for Huggins' family went over its goal in less than a day. Across town, businesses show signs they Back the Blue.

"Without question, this has been the most supportive community toward law enforcement that I've ever worked in. The support over the last couple of days has been nearly overwhelming," said Chief Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police.

He says officers daily face the chance they'll lose a colleague in the line of duty, but they don't expect to lose one this way. He says they're coping with it as best they can.

"Everyone, in my opinion, has just handled this professionally," Chief Broadhead said.

APO Huggins will be departing Statesboro for his final resting place with his family in South Florida, Wednesday morning at 9:30. He will be escorted by Statesboro PD from Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home until he reaches I-16.

The police department encourages anyone who would like to pay their respects to line the route from Joiner-Anderson to Northside Drive West, to Main Street, to Fair Road, as he is escorted from Bulloch County.

Funeral arrangements will be posted when they become available.

They're planning to stream the funeral so officers who can't make the trip to Florida can watch from Statesboro.

