United Way kicks off Volunteer Month

United Way volunteers are kicking off National Volunteer Month with a little spring cleaning.

Volunteers teamed up with about 70 Publix Super Market employees to sand, paint, mulch, and plant flowers at Greenbriar Children's Center on Tuesday. They said there are a lot more organizations that need help in our area, but they are grateful for any donation United Way receives.

"So there's a constant need for man-hours in addition to monetary donations, and Publix is out here filling that need right now on a large campus that needs 100 plus volunteers like that have now today to do the work that needs to get done," said Jim Keedy, Director of United Way Volunteers.

Fundraising for the 2018 United Way campaign officially kicks off in September. WTOC's General Manager Larry Silbermann is serving as this year's campaign chair.

