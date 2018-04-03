Savannah PD looking for missing 20-year-old man

Savannah Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in the 12400 block of Largo Drive on April 2.

Officials say Dominique Grant was wearing a white shirt and black pants. He has a tattoo of praying hands on his left forearm and currently has a beard.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.