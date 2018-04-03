'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' Campaign held at Georgia Southern

A short stroll around campus took on a whole new meaning in Statesboro.

At Georgia Southern University, guys donned high heels for the annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes Campaign - and paid money to do it. They walked through campus to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Organizers say the problem exists in small towns as well as larger cities and the walk helps to educate students.

"They learn about sexual violence and how it impacts our community as well as resources in our community, in case you know somebody who's been impacted by sexual violence," said Dr. Lauren Patterson, GSU Counseling Center.

The money raised goes to the Teal House and its services. Last year, the walk raised more than $3,000.

