Wet forecast doesn't deter Masters patrons, rain never hit course

Traffic is back to normal after a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on Highway 80 and Old 80 Westbound near Tybee Island, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Savannah State University held a panel on Wednesday, April 4, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
A Statesboro police officer will be laid to rest Thursday back home in Florida after he was killed Sunday in his apartment.More >>
The practice rounds are over at Augusta National, and next up, the 82nd Masters Tournament will begin with seemingly as many possibilities as ever for the season's first major championship.More >>
Folks headed to the course on Wednesday have been watching the weather forecast for the last few days. Luckily, their concerns were all for naught.More >>
