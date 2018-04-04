SSU holds panel on 50th Anniversary of Dr. King's assassination

Savannah State University held a panel on Wednesday, April 4, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King was assassinated back on April 4, 1968. The panel discussed the possibilities of what the United States would have looked like if Dr. King wasn't assassinated.

Savannah State University Scholar in Residence Dr. Otis S. Johnson led Wednesday's panel consisting of several university faculty members and students.

Assistant Professor Kai Walker was one of the panel members. She says she hopes Wednesday's audience felt inspired to continue Dr. King's dream.

"It would be to actively pursue peace. I guess that would be the most important thing. It's very hard to do right now. There's a lot of civil unrest, a lot of social injustice, a lot changing in our country, a lot changing globally, and we still have to find that common human bond to remind us that we have to all live together cohesively," Walker said.

Those in the audience also got to share their perspectives and ask the panel questions.

Dr. Johnson says with the different issues taking place across the globe, it's important for people to stop and participate in deep thinking. He ended the panel by saying, 'It's not how you start, but where you end up.'

