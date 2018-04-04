Officers, community line street for slain Statesboro police officer's processional

An off-duty Statesboro police officer killed Sunday will be laid to rest in Florida later this week.

A Statesboro police officer will be laid to rest Thursday back home in Florida after he was killed Sunday in his apartment.

Fellow officers and the rest of the community used his departure from town to display their sorrow.

The procession for Officer Huggins showed not only the bond among those in law enforcement but also the support from people in the community. People lined the street to pay their respects when the hearse carrying Huggins' body passed through the middle of town. The procession brought people out from their business to stand for an office many had never met.

"It was important to show respect, and as a part of Statesboro, how Statesboro comes together," said Candi Reed, Statesboro.

Huggins was shot and killed Sunday morning. Investigators believe his wife Rebecca shot him and shot herself minutes later when police answered a 911 call from a neighbor.

"It shocked me, but you never know what people are going through and have going on in their personal lives," said Jessi Purvis, Statesboro.

The tragedy also brought officers together. Their lights down South Main Street formed a tragic reminder of the Thin Blue Line.

Officer Huggins will be taken to Florida to his family for his funeral.

