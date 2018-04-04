Hometown Hero: Suicide Prevention

In Georgia, more people die from suicide than homicide each year.

That's why the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council teamed up with the Chatham County Commission and others to create ASIST, making them WTOC Hometown Heroes.

ASIST stands for 'Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.' It's an evidence-based treatment and is a key part of the 'zero suicide' movement taking place across America. They work with other businesses in the community to host workshops and other outreach programs.

"So, we work directly with both hospital systems, federally qualified health centers, gateway community service board for behavioral help, as well as other providers including the free clinics and other social service providers," said Lisa Hayes, Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.

Besides helping those who might be suicidal, the program helps teach others the skills to prevent suicide.

If you're interested in signing up for the program, click here.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling 1.800.273.TALK, or by texting 'GA' to 741741.

