Good News: 163rd annual YMCA meeting

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia hosted their 163rd annual meeting on Wednesday.

The organization got the chance to celebrate all the achievements they've made over the past year. They were also able to partner up with the Savannah Board of Education this year to help young students in the community. Close to 200 people showed up to help celebrate the achievements.

The CEO of the organization says being a part of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia is fulfilling work to him.

"It means the world to me to help people, that's what just motivates me and gets me out of bed every morning, and so to be able to work with children as young as six months old through our childcare programs, to health, fitness and wellness, to supporting the community to being healthy, so educational initiatives," said Joel Smoker, CEO, YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

Smoker went on to say that a recent study they just did shows the YMCA does not have a presence in the downtown community. He says it's part of their strategic plan to get back to their roots downtown.

