Chatham Co. Animal Services executive director indicted on invasion of privacy charges

The Chatham County Animal Services executive director has been indicted on charges of invasion of privacy.

The indictment states that Kerry Sirevicius used a digital device to unlawfully record – without their consent - the activities of Savannah Alderman Van Johnson, who is also a Chatham County employee, and Kathrina Suarez. The recorded meeting reportedly took place on Sept. 21, 2017, in a closed room at Animal Services on Sallie Mood Drive.

Sirevicius has been placed on investigatory suspension with pay. The following letter was sent to Sirevicius from Chatham County Commissioners:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.