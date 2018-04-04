Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum highlights Savannah history

The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum highlights Dr. Martin Luther King and many more influential people, both nationally and locally.

One section of the museum highlights notable 'firsts,' like the first black superintendent of Savannah-Chatham Schools, the first black city alderman, and more. It's filled with the rich history of what took place in Savannah during the Civil Rights Era and other moments, events, changes to laws, and more.

Dr. King traveled all over the South and spent some time in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. There are still locals who remember seeing him speak in Savannah.

"He did come in 1964. He had a speech in the Municipal Auditorium. At that speech, that's when Dr. King said that Savannah was the most desegregated city in the South because of the work of WW Law and the local chapter of the NAACP, to which we dedicate this Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum," said Vaughnette Goode-Walker, Museum Director.

Even though Dr. King called Savannah the most desegregated city in the South, that doesn't mean it was perfect. That's why the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum exists: to show you what happened, what society was like both before and after the Civil Rights Era.

