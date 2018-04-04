Doug Weathers remembers WTOC's coverage of Dr. King, Civil Rights Movement

In 1917, George F. Armstrong commissioned a world-renowned architect to build the home of his dreams. Now, more than more than 100 years later, a modern-day Renaissance man is restoring this home to its original glory.More >>
In 1917, George F. Armstrong commissioned a world-renowned architect to build the home of his dreams. Now, more than more than 100 years later, a modern-day Renaissance man is restoring this home to its original glory.More >>
In the early morning hours of January 23, members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force gathered with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officers to plan the capture of 20-year-old, Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
In the early morning hours of January 23, members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force gathered with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officers to plan the capture of 20-year-old, Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
In Georgia, more people die from suicide than homicide each year.More >>
In Georgia, more people die from suicide than homicide each year.More >>
It was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s way of life that inspired many Civil Rights activists, including in Savannah.More >>
It was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s way of life that inspired many Civil Rights activists, including in Savannah.More >>
WTOC closely covered the efforts of Martin Luther King Jr. and the entire Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s.More >>
WTOC closely covered the efforts of Martin Luther King Jr. and the entire Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s.More >>