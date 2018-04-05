Car crashes into restaurant in Ridgeland

The Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pizza Bella building on East Main Street, late Wednesday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and firefighters helped get the occupants out of the vehicle.

No one was injured and we're told the building does not appear to have any major structural damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Ridgeland Police.

