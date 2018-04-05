Tybee mayor to deliver State of the City Address

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman is expected to deliver the State of the City Address on Thursday, April 5.

The mayor is expected to talk about the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the city's finances, as well as some concerns Tybee residents have.

The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Tybee Post Theater (10 Van Horn, Tybee Island, GA 31328), and the public is invited to attend. If you're not able to make it, WTOC will live stream the entire address on our website, mobile news app and on our Facebook page.

