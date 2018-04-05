Tybee Island mayor delivers State of the City address

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman delivered the State of the City Address on Thursday night.

The mayor is expected to talk about the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the city's finances, as well as some concerns Tybee residents have.

Lisa Lepofski has lived on Tybee for 10 years now.

She says when she moved to the beach, she knew she would have to adjust to living in a community where there's a constant stream of guests.

She says she's happy that people enjoy coming to the beach because it helps the businesses here on the island. And although tourism is a good thing, she doesn't want city leaders to forget about the island's permanent residents - who are also taxpayers.

She says there are some concerns that come to mind, including how the city is going to address parking as well as short-term vacation rentals

Lepofski says she doesn't plan to move anytime soon, but she can't say the same for others.

"And I've seen some good friends and longtime residents preparing to leave. They've just said, 'We need to find a quieter place, we need to find a place where there's more support for those who pay the taxes here and call it home,’” Lepofski said.

And we expect Mayor Buelterman to address some of the residents’ concerns.

