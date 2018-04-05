Abercorn Street closed at E 40th due to utility issue caused by car crash

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
A fatal crash has Argent Boulevard shut down at Calhoun Road near Hardeeville.More >>
An off-duty Statesboro police officer killed Sunday will be laid to rest in Florida on Thursday.More >>
Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman is expected to deliver the State of the City Address on Thursday, April 5.More >>
An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into the Pizza Bella building on East Main Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, TN. Local lawmakers say the work he left unfinished now inspires them.More >>
