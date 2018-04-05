Abercorn Street closed at E 40th due to utility issue caused by car crash

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

Police have a portion of Abercorn Street closed at 40th Street due to a utility issue following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The crash has since been cleared, but a utility issue continues. Georgia Power crews are working to make repairs, and police say the portion of road could possibly be shut down until around noon Thursday, depending on how long the repairs take.

Some residents in the area may also be without power. The following message is currently posted on Georgia Power's online Outage Map:

A vehicle accident has caused an outage in your area. We apologize for any inconvenience and we are working to restore power. We will provide updates as details become available.

We will continue to monitor the work and let you know as soon as the portion of road is back open to traffic. Check back for updates.

