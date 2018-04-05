Fatal crash closes Argent Blvd near Calhoun Rd in Jasper County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

A fatal crash has Argent Boulevard shut down at Calhoun Road near Hardeeville.

According to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward, two vehicles collided around 8 a.m. Thursday morning on Argent directly in front of the Hardeeville Fire Department Station 82. One person was killed and two others were injured. One of the injured was flown from scene, the other was taken to a hospital in Hardeeville.

At this time, Argent Blvd. is closed while the crash is investigated. Traffic is being diverted in the area and may be closed for some time.

