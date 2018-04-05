Fatal crash under investigation in Jasper County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

An investigation is underway into the cause of a deadly early-morning crash in Jasper County.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Argent Boulevard close to Calhoun Road near Hardeeville.

According to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward, two vehicles collided on Argent directly in front of the Hardeeville Fire Department Station 82. One person was killed and two others were injured. One of the injured was flown from scene to a hospital in Savannah, the other was transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

Argent Blvd. was closed for several hours during the investigation. The scene has since cleared and all of Argent is back open to traffic.

