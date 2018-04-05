Fatal crash under investigation in Jasper County

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
The forecast calls for 14 named systems - Tropical Storms or Hurricanes - seven Hurricanes and three Major Hurricanes. The 1981-2010 average is 12 named tropical systems, six Hurricanes and two Major Hurricanes.More >>
The forecast calls for 14 named systems - Tropical Storms or Hurricanes - seven Hurricanes and three Major Hurricanes. The 1981-2010 average is 12 named tropical systems, six Hurricanes and two Major Hurricanes.More >>
An investigation is underway into the cause of a deadly early-morning crash that shut down a portion of Argent Boulevard near Hardeeville for several hours Thursday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway into the cause of a deadly early-morning crash that shut down a portion of Argent Boulevard near Hardeeville for several hours Thursday morning.More >>
The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill re-establishing the state's limit on how many liquor stores a person or business can own.More >>
The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill re-establishing the state's limit on how many liquor stores a person or business can own.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a wanted fugitive who could be anywhere in South Carolina.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a wanted fugitive who could be anywhere in South Carolina.More >>