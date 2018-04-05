Delta Air Lines says it was hit by cyberattack

The intersection of Gwinnett and Ott Streets in Savannah is closed because of an accident.More >>
Big changes at the Chatham County Probate Court could lead to a shorter wait time for people wanting to carry their handguns on them. It also could prevent the county from getting sued.More >>
Delta Air Lines says customers' payment information may have been breached in a cyberattack last fall.More >>
Thousands of bodies are stuffed in a section of Savannah's Laurel Grove North Cemetery. They call it the "Stranger Grounds".More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
