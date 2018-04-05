Good News: Fresh for All market

Children and families who struggle with food insecurity got to attend a "Fresh for All" market and get a variety of fresh produce at no cost on Thursday.

Cabbage, squash, carrots, peas, sweet potatoes and other fresh foods were given away.

It was held at Hardeeville Elementary School, where many students are signed up for a "backpack buddy" program that sends food home with students on Fridays, so events like this market help local families put food on the table even more.

"I'm excited about it. It makes me proud. You know we just want to give back and let our community know we care about them. I'm very happy, as a principal, we are doing this initiative,” Hardeeville Elementary Principal Wanda McAllister said.

About 160 families attended the event last year and even more were expected today.

