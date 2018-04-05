Consider This: Good News 4-5-18

It's been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a Golden Anniversary for one of the best-known names in our local auto industry.

Years ago, Abercorn was a dirt road south of the Oglethorpe Mall until a gentleman named Dan Vaden decided it would be a good place for a car dealership.

Today, Vaden automotive is 10 dealerships throughout the region and the company, now under the leadership of Jane Vaden Thacher, is both energetic in its business and connected to the community through organizations as diverse as the Humane Society, The United Way and Ambucs.

Following the inspiration of their leader Vaden Automotive has become a model corporate citizen wherever they do business.

It was a day of celebrating those who go above and beyond for betterment of our community.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire presented the Spirit of Community Awards to three recipients at its annual meeting last week.

Robert H. Demere, Jr. of Colonial Oil, Jimmy Burnsed who's retired from South State Bank and Melanie Willoughby of St. Joseph's/Candler Health System were recognized for their commitment to our community by giving, advocating, and volunteering to United Way.

We congratulate all for the much-deserved honor.

And finally, this week, The YMCA of Coastal Georgia hosted their 163rd annual meeting. The organization got the chance to celebrate all the achievements they've made over the past year, including their partnership the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education which helped young students throughout our community.

