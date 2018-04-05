Whitemarsh man helps displaced Osprey

A Whitemarsh Island man is helping the displaced Osprey birds who lost their nest last week.

Dr. Jerry Williams says he was crushed when he heard the news about crews removing the nest from a nearby light pole.

So, he decided to solve the problem by putting up his own nesting spot.

He built a platform appropriate for the birds, but needed a pole high enough to attract the Osprey.

Coastal Electric Cooperative donated the pole and installed in on the property Thursday.

"Hopefully, they'll come over here and build their nest on this platform and I can assure you, they'll never be bothered here," Dr. Williams said.

He says he hopes crews will place deterrents on the light poles to keep the birds from building their nests on them, preventing a similar situation.

