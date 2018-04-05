Woman arrested for fatal shooting in Glynn County

The Glynn County Police Department has arrested a woman for a March 17 murder.

Tiffany Renee Brown was taken into custody and is charged with murder. She is accused of killing Corey Joseph Proctor.

Proctor was found inside a green Dodge Stratus just north of Greenswamp Road at about 7:15 a.m. on March 17 by a group of hunters. The car was in the roadway and Proctor had a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have information about the incident to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

