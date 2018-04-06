Deadly house fire claims lives of 3 people in Hinesville

An investigation is underway into a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of three people in Hinesville.

BREAKING: Hinesville and Liberty Co. Fire/EMS on scene from a house fire that claimed the life of at least one person. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/8RGDXUXf5L — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) April 6, 2018

Emergency crews from four different agencies responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Thursday night at a home in the 300 block of Gause Street.

Officials confirm three bodies have been recovered from the home.

A neighbor and a family member tells WTOC three elderly people currently live in the home. However, officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring hotspots while investigators try and determine a cause.

WTOC is at the scene working to provide updates. Count on us for the very latest information as it becomes available.

