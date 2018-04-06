First Alert: Couple strong storms possible Saturday afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are likely Saturday afternoon and a couple may be strong or severe.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.

While Friday is going to be gorgeous, we’re keeping an eye on Saturday’s forecast – scattered storms may become severe and impact weekend plans.

Saturday begins pleasantly, with only a low-end shower chance Saturday through 12 p.m.

Scattered storms are expected to develop and push through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. The greatest chance of rain and thunder occurs between 2 and 8 p.m.

Please have a way to receive weather information (weather alerts too) between 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Minor timing adjustments are possible, but likely an afternoon, early evening risk. pic.twitter.com/u2nRaFVZGl — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) April 6, 2018

A couple of these storms may be strong or severe. Frequent lightning, brief heavy rain and wind gusts to 60 MPH are possible with one or two storms. Small hail may also fall from the strongest storms.

Storm coverage will be scattered and not everyone will get soaked. If you have outdoor plans Saturday, keep an eye on the First Alert Forecast. You may have to move indoors for a time, allow storms to push through, then resume your plans.

