Man wanted for rape, sexual battery in Port Wentworth

Scott Treadaway (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Scott Treadaway (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

Port Wentworth Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Police say Scott Treadaway is wanted for a rape and sexual battery incident that happened in his home on March 4th.

If you see Treadaway or know where he could be, call Port Wentworth Police or Crimestoppers right away.

