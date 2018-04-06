UPDATE: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery in Port Wentworth - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery in Port Wentworth

Scott Treadaway (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Scott Treadaway (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

A suspect has been arrested for a rape and sexual battery incident in Port Wentworth. 

Police say Scott Treadaway was wanted for a rape and sexual battery incident that happened in his home on March 4. He was arrested without incident on Thursday, April 5. 

Treadaway is currently in the Chatham County Jail and does not have a bond. 

