Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Effingham County

Law enforcement has a suspect in custody after a police chase ended in Effingham County.

Officials say the chase with a pickup truck started in Port Wentworth and made its way into Effingham County, ending just outside of Clyo on Sisters Ferry Road.

The driver of a pickup truck ended up in a ditch. He then got out and ran on foot but police eventually caught him.

Effingham County Sheriff's Office deputies, Georgia State Patrol and Port Wentworth Police all took part in the chase.

There's no reason yet why the chase started.

Port Wentworth Police are handling the investigation.

