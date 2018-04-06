Dozens of men 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' for a good cause

Dozens of men ditched their loafers, dress shoes and sneakers for heels and walked around Forsyth Park for a cause.

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire has been hosting “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” for five years now, and it’s still quite a sight to see men sometimes limping along the sidewalks of the park in heels.

This unique activity allows RCC to galvanize the support of men and boys in our community, establishing a united front against sexual violence.

One of the participants said it didn’t feel like a mile, it felt like a 5K, but he was happy to do it supporting a group who supports men and women of sexual violence.

"It's a fun event, that we take very seriously. There's so much going on in the political world and it changes daily, so we have to do what we can to make sure what happens happens and where the money needs to go, goes," said Cale Hall, Creative Approach.

The individual or group with the most funds raised was Thomas & Hutton Engineering, and they won the "Teal Heel" Award.

