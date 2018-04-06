SCCPSS holding Spring Educator Hiring Fair Saturday

The Savannah-Chatham County School System is looking to fill at least 400 teaching positions.

The school system will host a Spring Educator Hiring Fair on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Hampstead High School (2451 Little Neck Rd, Bloomingdale, GA 31302). Newly named 2019 SCCPSS Teacher of the Year Kiwonda Riley will be on site to welcome attendees. Approximately 150 applicants are expected to interview at the event for 2018-2019 school year positions that are available in 55 SCCPSS schools.

Registration is required.

For additional information and to register online, click here.

