Bluffton High Band heads to NYC to perform at Lincoln Center

The Bluffton High School Band is on their way to New York City.

The band members left early Friday morning to perform at the Lincoln Center as part of the Young Music Makers Concert Series.

The band director applied for the opportunity for his students to be part of the concert series earlier this year. They will be performing on the afternoon of Monday, April 9 for about an hour.

"You get to see all the sights and sounds of New York. We get to go to a Broadway show and of course we have our performance. We get to do all of the wonderful tourist things in New York City," said Tony Granquist, Director of Bands, Bluffton.

More than 40 bands from around the world will also be performing in the concert series.

