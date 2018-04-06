4th annual Publix Savannah Women's Half Marathon and 5K this Saturday

Happening this weekend, the fourth annual Publix Savannah Women's Half Marathon and 5K.

It all starts at 7:30 Saturday morning.

More than 2,500 people expected to participate. There will be a couple of road closures starting at 7 a.m. with the majority of the 5K route reopening by 8:30 a.m.

The half marathon route will temporarily close Victory Drive between 8 to 10:30 a.m. Detours will be at Abercorn and Bee Road.

Savannah Police will be assisting the event to ensure everyone remains safe.

