Vaden Automotive celebrates grand reopening

A staple in the Savannah car business celebrated 50 years and a brand new store on Friday.

Folks at Vaden Automotive cut the ribbon on the reopening of the new Dan Vaden Chevrolet and Vaden Cadillac Savannah on Abercorn Street. That's the original location of the business. Dan Vaden started the company in 1968. Today, it employs over 600 people at 10 stores in three states. Vaden's daughter, the company owner, says her dad would be so proud of this accomplishment.

"To start from where my dad did, moving to Savannah, he came here in '68 and he was our only employee, and to come to where we are now, 10 dealerships, 600 employees, he would be so proud, and I wish he was here with us today," said Jane Vaden Thacher. "You know, this facility and this location is the mothership of our business and the facility was very, very dated so we made the very tough decision to come in with a bulldozer and just tear the whole thing down and start over."

To celebrate 50 years, they're giving away a brand new car. The winner of the Chevy Cruze will be drawn on May 1. You can apply through a test drive or in person at the store.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.