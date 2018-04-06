Second day of Masters Tournament underway at Augusta National

Golf is one of those pastimes that’s passed down from generation to generation. While most of the Masters connections between father and son happen as patrons, a few players are making it happen on the course.

Sports and family just go together, and that's very apparent at the Masters. From the patrons to the players, this week is one for the whole family. For the last eight years, three generations of the Peeler family have walked the grounds of the Augusta National.

"We eat at the same place. We have the same tradition of getting our souvenirs first. When Jace was smaller, we'd go to 18 and he'd get balls of the pros coming off the course, but he's a little old for that now," said Masters patron, Bill Peeler.

It's an anticipated part of the family's year, especially for Will, who has gone fro walking as the son to walking as the dad.

"Getting to come myself and be the young kid who looks up to the players, and now being the ol' veteran who brings my child, it's a little different. I'm still trying to live it through his eyes and get to enjoy is through the eyes of a child," Will Peeler said.

With a quick glance at the Augusta National crowds, you'll find plenty of generational pairs like the Peelers. The Masters experience has become a parent-child pastime unlike many left in sports.

"This place is just special. That mystique to it and being able to share that with my father and my son is just something you can't duplicate anywhere else."

That father-son connection even includes the players. Amateur Doug Ghim is one of two players this week walking the course with his father as a caddy. The Texas Longhorn had a first round to remember with an Eagle on 18. Ghim is in contention to make the cut, but if he doesn't, he says he's glad to have shared his first ever Masters with his dad.

"Just to have him there, and experience the roars. I can only imagine what it feels like for him. To be on that journey with my father and my mom, it's just incredible," Ghim said.

While Ghim hopes to keep his Masters walk with his dad going, the Peelers don't plan to stop anytime soon. Even though it's probably years away, Jace hopes to one day bring another Peeler child into the family tradition.

"If we can somehow get tickets for that long, that'd be great. I'd love to bring my kids here someday," Jace Peeler said.

They call it a tradition unlike any other. For families like the Peelers, they hope that stays true for generations to come.

