Wreck backs up traffic on I-95 NB between Hwy 21 exit, South Car - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck backs up traffic on I-95 NB between Hwy 21 exit, South Carolina

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Traffic is congested on I-95 Northbound after a wreck between the Highway 21 exit and South Carolina. 

Few details are known at this time, but WTOC has a crew on the scene and we'll update you as soon as we have more information. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly