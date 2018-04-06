Survivors testify during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Friday night at Old Augusta Road and Rincon-Stillwell Road.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Friday night at Old Augusta Road and Rincon-Stillwell Road.More >>
Studies show one out of six women have been a victim of rape or attempted rape. Even more shocking, 10 percent of children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.More >>
Studies show one out of six women have been a victim of rape or attempted rape. Even more shocking, 10 percent of children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.More >>
Traffic is back to normal after a five-vehicle crash involving a school bus took place on I-95 Northbound, Friday night.More >>
Traffic is back to normal after a five-vehicle crash involving a school bus took place on I-95 Northbound, Friday night.More >>
The Chatham County manager is refusing to respond to the probate judge's comments about the county breaking the law with long waits on concealed carry permits.More >>
The Chatham County manager is refusing to respond to the probate judge's comments about the county breaking the law with long waits on concealed carry permits.More >>
While Friday is going to be gorgeous, we’re keeping an eye on Saturday’s forecast . Scattered storms may become severe and impact weekend plans.More >>
While Friday is going to be gorgeous, we’re keeping an eye on Saturday’s forecast . Scattered storms may become severe and impact weekend plans.More >>