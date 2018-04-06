GSP investigating wreck at Old Augusta, Rincon-Stillwell Rd. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GSP investigating wreck at Old Augusta, Rincon-Stillwell Rd.

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Friday night at Old Augusta Road and Rincon-Stillwell Road. 

Officials tell us three men were involved. One of them was life flighted out. 

No other details are known at this time. 

