Car crashes into condo, 4 passengers flee

Four people crawled out of the wrecked car and ran away.More >>
Four people crawled out of the wrecked car and ran away.More >>
Monster trucks are taking over the Oglethorpe Speedway Park. For the 17th year, the speedway is hosting the Extreme Monster Truck Spring Nationals.More >>
Monster trucks are taking over the Oglethorpe Speedway Park. For the 17th year, the speedway is hosting the Extreme Monster Truck Spring Nationals.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday night.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday night.More >>
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are still expecting a cold front to push through by Saturday evening. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will continue to develop before the front clears our coastline. There is a slight chance that a few of these storms may reach severe limits. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, and some people could remain dry for most of the day. Overall rainfall totals are forecast to range from 0.10” to around 0.50”...More >>
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are still expecting a cold front to push through by Saturday evening. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will continue to develop before the front clears our coastline. There is a slight chance that a few of these storms may reach severe limits. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, and some people could remain dry for most of the day. Overall rainfall totals are forecast to range from 0.10” to around 0.50”...More >>
Fire officials discovered navigation lights at the Whale Branch Bridge caused a fire Friday evening.More >>
Fire officials discovered navigation lights at the Whale Branch Bridge caused a fire Friday evening.More >>