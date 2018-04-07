Boaters urged to use caution after navigation lights cause fire

Fire officials discovered navigation lights at the Whale Branch Bridge caused a fire Friday evening.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Burton firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Whale Branch Bridge. When they arrived, they found Dolphin Pier to the side of the bridge on fire.

Navigation lights at the bridge made contact with the pier causing the fire. Firefighters found the navigation lights still sparking. They extinguished the fire and noted the wires were no longer sparking. Firefighters notified DOT and the USCG.

Firefighters were later called to the scene again around 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, the Dolphin Pier was fully ablaze and wires were still sparking. The fire was extinguished for a second time. They were unable to secure the power to the navigation lights.

Due to the uncertainty of the electrical hazards in the area involving the navigation lights, Burton fire officials are urging caution to all boaters in the area.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.