First Alert Forecast: Couple strong storms possible through late afternoon

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

We are still expecting a cold front to push through by Saturday evening. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will continue to develop before the front clears our coastline.

There is a slight chance that a few of these storms may reach severe limits. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, and some people could remain dry for most of the day. Overall rainfall totals are forecast to range from 0.10” to around 0.50”.

There is a low risk of severe storms between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Rain may still fall outside of this window. The main severe weather threats are damaging winds over 60 miles-per-hour An isolated tornado is possible. Small hail may fall from the strongest storms.

Simply have a way to receive weather information through the day such as the WTOC Weather Radio. Make sure that alerts are turned on in the weather app; it ensures that you will receive any watches and warnings that are issued for your area.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, keep an especially close eye on the First Alert Forecast. You may have to move indoors for a time, allow storms to push through, then resume your plans.

