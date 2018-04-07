Monster Truck Spring Nationals being held at Oglethorpe Speedway for 17th year

Monster trucks are taking over the Oglethorpe Speedway Park.

For the 17th year, the speedway is hosting the Extreme Monster Truck Spring Nationals.

Organizers were putting the final touches on the park Friday.



"Construction is going on now. We are going to be launching them to the moon,” said event coordinator Jim Morris. “They are going to do a wheelie contest, drag racing, and freestyle. For the people who don't know what freestyle is, it's where anything goes and anything does go. Front flips, back flips, sideways, two wheels, three years, whatever it takes to win the audience applause."

That audience applause could land one competitor $50,000. The winner is chosen by the audience, not a panel of judges. To get the audience's applause, the drivers go all out to entertain the crowd.



"I run hard. I am just here to entertain the fans,” said Derick Anson, a monster truck driver. “As long as they have a good time, I have a good time.”

Each year drivers from around the United States bring new tricks and trucks to the event.



"You just never know what's going to happen,” said Morris. “It's definitely spontaneous combustion. A 10,000-pound monster truck getting 40, 50 feet off the ground and jumping 150 feet in length."



Before and after the race kids can ride in the world's largest monster truck and even meet a superhero. The event starts Friday night and continues through Sunday.

Event Times:

April 6: 8:00 p.m.

April 7: 8:00 p.m.

April 8: 2:00 p.m.

